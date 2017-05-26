Manchester attack: Question Time debates 'Didsbury Mosque' leaflet

Video

A Question Time audience member has claimed he was handed an anti-Western leaflet at Didsbury Mosque in Manchester.

The mosque was previously attended by the father of Salman Ramadan Abedi, the man who carried out Monday's bomb attack.

However, an attendee of the mosque who was also in the audience said the mosque had a "multi-cultural community" and said the leaflet was "not official".

The mosque condemned the attack on Wednesday, saying "cowardice has no place in our society".