Manchester attack: Homeless ‘hero’ offered place to live

Homeless man Steve Jones was labelled a hero after he helped victims during the Manchester Arena attack. He pulled nails from the arms and faces of injured children before paramedics arrived.

After news of his actions went viral, West Ham co-chairman's son Dave Sullivan set about finding Steve to offer him a place to live.

The pair were united on 5 live Drive, with Steve telling Dave he “loved him to bits for all he’s done.”

Dave said “someone who does something as selfless as Steve did, they deserve to be helped.”

This clip is originally from 5 live Drive on 24 May 2017.