Van share: Plaid's Leanne Wood sings and admits drug use

Video

Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood has admitted to smoking cannabis in her youth, in the first of the Victoria Derbyshire programme's "van share" series.

She also told the programme she felt she did not know the real Theresa May, saying the prime minister was a "very carefully presented person".

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.