Ruth Davidson on why she was be 'open to reviewing' how rape clause works

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives Ruth Davidson has told BBC Radio 5 live that she is open to reviewing how the controversial so-called "rape clause" works.

Welfare changes, which came in across the UK on 6 April, limit tax credits to the first two children in a family. But an additional clause means mothers who have a third child as a result of rape can be exempted, as long as evidence is provided to prove they have been raped.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live’s Emma Barnett, Ruth Davidson, signalled that she’s willing to review how the clause works in practice.

"I think that it's right that child tax credits are limited to the first two children. I also think that it's right that if you are going to have that limit, that you have exceptions in exceptional cases, including the very worst cases like the one that you are referring to."

“In terms of how that works on the ground, if there are issues with that, then I am completely open - if there are better ways of doing it - to reviewing that."