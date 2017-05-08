Helicopter pilot on moment he found surfer

Video

Matthew Bryce survived after spending 32 hours clinging to his surfboard, off the coast of Scotland.

In an incredible story of survival, young surfer Matthew Bryce was found alive after 32 hours adrift in the Irish Sea.

Captain Andrew Pilliner was the pilot flying the helicopter that found Matthew, 13 miles off the Argyll coast.

The 46-year-old, part of the crew based in Prestwick, told 5 live’s Tony Livesey “when you do get a good day and a good result like that it’s a fantastic feeling.”

Matthew was weak with hypothermia when the team found him, but managed to wave to the helicopter to signal he was still alive.

This clip is originally from 5 live Drive on 8 May 2017