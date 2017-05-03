Video

Scotland's First Minister and leader of the SNP, Nicola Sturgeon, says, by making a "big bogeyman" of the EU, Theresa May is playing a "dangerous game".

Responding to the Prime Minister's statement, the SNP Leader said that by "poisoning" the atmosphere, Mrs May risked the UK getting a bad Brexit deal, or no deal at all.

She said the Prime Minister's comments were "deeply irresponsible" and "reckless" and would make negotiations with the EU more difficult.