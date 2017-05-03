Video

Jimi Babasola and Peter Adefioye are two of the people in a picture of 14 black male students at Cambridge University that has become a hit on Facebook.

They, alongside Ore Ogunbiyi who took the photo, told Victoria Derbyshire they wanted to encourage young black people to believe that "Cambridge is within their reach".

When asked what the stereotypical image of a Cambridge undergraduate is, Peter replied "often not people who look like us".