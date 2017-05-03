'I tried to kill myself three times while on bail'

Video

David Prince was left on pre-charge bail for two years, during which time he says he tried to kill himself three times.

He says he was left in a "terribly dark place" and lost his "dignity" while he waited for a fraud investigation into him to end.

After the case was finally dropped, he says he left "very angry" at how he had been treated.

Last month, the government introduced an initial 28-day limit for pre-charge bail in England and Wales.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd Home Secretary said the reforms will mean "fewer people are placed on bail and for shorter periods".

