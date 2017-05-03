Video

The shadow home secretary gets her figures muddled about the new recruits in a LBC interview.

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott got her figures confused when she was questioned by LBC host Nick Ferrari on Labour's policing policy.

Ferrari asked Ms Abbott how much the plan to recruit 10,000 police officers would cost and she replied "about £300,000".

If true, this would work out as each new recruit getting a £30 salary. After a long pause, she changed her answer to £80m - which Ferrari pointed out still only equates to £8,000 per officer.

At one point, Ms Abbott said the party anticipated recruiting 250,000 officers but when questioned on this figure she replied: "I think you said that, not me."