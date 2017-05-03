Man rescues cat from London Docks

Video

CCTV footage captures the moment a passer-by saved Felix the cat after she fell into the Thames.

Felix - who calls the area home and is looked after by office workers - fell into the water after a fight with a feline rival early on Sunday morning.

The Royal Docks Management Authority says Felix is uninjured and back to her normal routine.