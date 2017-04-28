Battling my disability payment ruling

Video

Debbie Wilson, who has a rare kidney disease, went to court to win back her disability payments.

Debbie Wilson, who was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease 10 years ago, had her disability payments removed last year.

Her case was reassessed by the private firm Capita, as part of the Disability Living Allowance scheme being replaced by a new benefit scheme - the Personal Independence Payment (Pip).

The Victoria Derbyshire programme filmed Debbie appealing the decision, by taking her case to court.

The government says overall it is spending more on disability benefits, and that Pip is a better system based on individual need than the "outdated" DLA scheme it replaced.

