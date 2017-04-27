Video

Poorna Bell explains how her husband took his own life after a secret battle with heroin addiction

Writer Poorna Bell had been married to Rob, a successful journalist for three years before he admitted he was addicted to heroin.

The pair tried to work through his problems together but eventually Rob relapsed and on a trip to see relatives in New Zealand took his own life.

After losing her husband, Poorna opened up about their struggles with a blog and in a new book, she describes what it was like to live with a something she kept a secret for many years.

She spoke to Joanna Gosling on the Victoria Derbyshire programme.

