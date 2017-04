Video

Teenage racing driver Billy Monger, 17, has had both legs amputated after a high-speed crash at Donington Park on Sunday.

Steven Hunter, head of Billy's team JHR Developments, said: "He's a very positive young lad, the first thing he started to do was work out how he would use a clutch with his hand."