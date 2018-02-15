Video

In footage originally shown in November 2016, Victoria Derbyshire speaks to Chris Unsworth, Steve Walters and Andy Woodward, who have all been sexually abused by former Manchester City and Crewe Alexandra coach Barry Bennell.

Jason Dunford said Bennell had attempted to abuse him, but that he had fought him off.

The footage was recorded before the latest trial against Bennell.

In February 2018, Crewe Alexandra said it was "not aware of any sexual abuse by Mr Bennell, nor did it receive any complaint... either before or during his employment".

Manchester City said it had "engaged closely and transparently with police investigators and the football authorities throughout the past 15 months".

