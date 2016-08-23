Media player
Team GB medallist Adam Peaty 'proud to be British'
Speaking at a news conference as Team GB returned to the UK, gold medal winner Adam Peaty has spoken of his pride at being British - and his wish to inspire future generations.
Adam Peaty beat his own world record to take Olympic gold in the men's 100 metre breaststroke in what was the first British medal of the Rio Olympics.
23 Aug 2016
