Training for police and prosecutors has helped prosecutions for offences involving violence against women and girls reach record levels, according to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A report by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) showed more than 107,000 such prosecutions in England and Wales in the year to April. This is up 16,000 (18%) on the previous year, although the rape conviction rate fell to 57%.

Alison Saunders said that work on how crimes against women are viewed and assessed and on cyber crime had led to stronger cases being taken to court, making them more successful.