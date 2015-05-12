Bradford City fire 'started by cigarette'

Video

A former detective, who was part of the team investigating the Bradford City Fire in 1985, has told the BBC that the police have always known the identity of the person who may have accidentally started the fire.

A dropped cigarette was identified as the likely cause of the disaster which killed 56 people.

Retired Detective Inspector Raymond Falconer was speaking on the 30th anniversary of the tragedy.

However, in a new book by survivor Martin Fletcher, he claims former chairman Stafford Heginbotham netted millions of pounds from insurance payouts after fires at businesses he was associated with.

He makes no direct allegation against the club's chairman in the book, but does ask if any man could be as "unlucky" as Mr Heginbotham appeared to be.

Robert Hall reports.

Missed Warnings: The Bradford City Fire is on BBC One Yorkshire and Lincolnshire at 22:45 BST on Tuesday, 12 May. It is repeated nationwide on BBC Two at 23:20 BST on Wednesday, 13 May.