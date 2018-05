Video

A body found in a west London river is that of missing Alice Gross, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

The 14 year old's body was found on Tuesday night in the River Brent. She was last seen on 28 August when she left her home in Hanwell, west London.

Convicted murderer Arnis Zalkalns, 41, a labourer from Latvia, remains the prime suspect in the case.

Tom Symonds reports.