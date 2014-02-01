Media player
Volcano Sinabung: Deadly eruption on Indonesian island Sumatra
A volcano has erupted on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, engulfing villages in hot ash and killing at least 14 people.
Charles Scanlon reports on an eruption which spewed ash and hot rocks 2km (1.5 miles) into the air and "seems to have taken the local communities by surprise".
01 Feb 2014
