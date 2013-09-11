Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tony Hall 'confident' in BBC governance
The BBC's director general has said he has "absolute confidence" in changes to make governance of the corporation more transparent and successful.
Tony Hall said the BBC and the BBC Trust would carry out a review of improvements in how they work together.
-
11 Sep 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window