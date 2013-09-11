BBC director general Lord Hall
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tony Hall 'confident' in BBC governance

The BBC's director general has said he has "absolute confidence" in changes to make governance of the corporation more transparent and successful.

Tony Hall said the BBC and the BBC Trust would carry out a review of improvements in how they work together.

  • 11 Sep 2013
Go to next video: BBC 'to be kept under close review'