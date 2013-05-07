Video

Thousands of Irish men who chose to leave the Irish Army to join its British counterpart and serve in World War II will get an apology for the way they were treated.

When they came home to Ireland after the war, they were labelled "deserters", barred from holding jobs paid for by the state, lost their pension rights and many faced discrimination.

Paddy Reid says he did not think his father, who served alongside British troops in Burma, felt ashamed, "but he may have been made to feel that... I was told as a kid - your father is a traitor, you should be ashamed of him."