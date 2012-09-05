Video

A campaign to track down some of the UK's most wanted fugitives believed to be hiding in Cyprus is set to launch.

The list of eight men and one woman was compiled by the Crimestoppers charity, the UK's Serious Organised Crime Agency (Soca) and the Cypriot authorities.

One of the men is Martin Evans, 50, from Swansea, who is wanted for drug dealing, theft and fraudulent trading.

The individuals are wanted by UK law enforcement bodies for crimes including alleged drug offences, fraud and serious sexual assault.

Andy Moore reports.