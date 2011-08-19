Video

For four years crowds of people have lined the streets of Wootton Bassett to pay their respects to the fallen.

Yesterday the town fell silent once again to pay tribute to Lt Daniel Clack, who was killed in an explosion in Afghanistan last week.

From next month repatriations will no longer go through nearby RAF Lyneham - instead they will move to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

The mayor of Wootton Bassett, Paul Heaphy, explained to BBC Breakfast how the town understood the importance of supporting the families affected.