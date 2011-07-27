Media player
London 2012: One year to go
Events are being held in London to mark exactly one year until the city hosts the Olympic Games in 2012.
British athlete Tom Daley will make the first dive into the Olympic pool at the Aquatics Centre in Stratford which will be unveiled later in the day.
27 Jul 2011
