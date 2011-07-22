Video

New revelations have emerged about the News of the World and allegations of phone hacking.

Newsnight's Richard Watson said a source had told him that the lawyer Mark Lewis, who represented the family of Milly Dowler, was ''hacked and tracked'' by the newspaper.

He said he had been given information that Mr Lewis, who also represented numerous other people who claimed they had their phones hacked, had effectively been ''put under surveillance''.

Mark Lewis said it was a very serious matter which he had reported to the police.

Broadcast on Thursday 21 July 2011.