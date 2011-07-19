Media player
MI5 accepts coroner ruling after 7/7 inquest
MI5 is enhancing working procedures after accepting calls from the coroner at the inquests into the 7/7 London bombings, which killed 52 people.
Lady Justice Hallett had called for improved record-keeping and procedures for showing photographs to informants.
They were among nine recommendations she made for MI5, the emergency services and Transport for London.
June Kelly reports.
19 Jul 2011
