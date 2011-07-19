Emergency services at the blast
MI5 accepts coroner ruling after 7/7 inquest

MI5 is enhancing working procedures after accepting calls from the coroner at the inquests into the 7/7 London bombings, which killed 52 people.

Lady Justice Hallett had called for improved record-keeping and procedures for showing photographs to informants.

They were among nine recommendations she made for MI5, the emergency services and Transport for London.

  • 19 Jul 2011