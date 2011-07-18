Sean Hoare: Hacking was 'endemic' at News of the World

Video

A former News of the World journalist who made phone-hacking allegations against the paper has been found dead. Police say the death is unexplained but not suspicious.

Last year Sean Hoare had told the New York Times the practice was far more extensive than the paper acknowledged when police first investigated hacking claims.

Speaking on the BBC's Panorama programme recently, with his lawyer present, he said that phone hacking and illegal practices were "endemic" at the paper.

