IPCC to investigate conduct of four Met officers
The Independent Police Complaints Commission has said it has received referrals from the Met Police Authority about the conduct of four current or former senior Met officers.
Those being investigated are the former commissioner, Sir Paul Stephenson, former assistant commissioner John Yates and two senior officers.
Deborah Glass from the IPCC said the inquiry would proceed "without fear or favour, but it must also be right that people do not rush to judgement".
18 Jul 2011
