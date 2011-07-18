Cooper on hacking: 'One rule for police, one for PM'

Video

Yvette Cooper has said the resignations of Met Commissioner Sir Paul Stephenson and his deputy John Yates raise important questions for the prime minister and Theresa May.

The men resigned their posts over the appointment of former News of the World deputy editor Neil Wallis to work at the Met.

The shadow home secretary said the prime minister had questions to answer about his appointment of former News of the World editor Andy Coulson.

"People will look at this and think it's one rule for the police and one rule for the prime minister", she told the Commons.