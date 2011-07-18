Asst Commissioner John Yates quits Met amid hacking row

Video

Met Police Assistant Commissioner John Yates has resigned as the phone-hacking scandal fall-out continues.

His decision to quit comes a day after the resignation of Commissioner Sir Paul Stephenson.

Meanwhile David Cameron has said the Commons will be recalled on 19 July to debate the latest developments in the phone hacking scandal.

Rupert Murdoch, his son James and the former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks will face questions from the Commons media committee on Tuesday, to try and establish what they knew of events at the News of The World.

Nick Robinson reports.