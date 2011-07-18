Video
Glasgow's Riverside Museum in a 'third river' says architect
The internationally renowned architect Zaha Hadid has completed her first major building in Britain - the Riverside Museum on Glasgow's Clydeside.
It is on the site of an old shipyard and its steel structure is designed to reflect the history of the city's shipbuilding industry.
Nahed Abouzeid from BBC Arabic Television met Zaha Hadid at the transport museum for a guided tour of her work.
18 Jul 2011
