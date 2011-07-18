Video
Watchdog condemns abuse after secret BBC filming
A care watchdog has reported a "systemic failure to protect people" at a hospital where alleged abuse was secretly filmed by the BBC.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) published its findings after an inspection of Winterbourne View near Bristol.
The review was ordered after BBC Panorama filmed patients being pinned down, slapped and taunted.
Ian Biggs, a regional director at the Care Quality Commission spoke to the BBC.
-
18 Jul 2011
- From the section UK