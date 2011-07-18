Doctors find painkillers may reduce dementia symptoms

Video

Doctors in Norway have found that simple painkillers such as paracetamol may substantially reduce some of the most distressing symptoms of dementia.

Doctors studied patients with dementia and found they were less agitated and aggressive when they were given painkillers, instead of strong anti-psychotic drugs.

The BBC asked Professor Clive Ballard, director of research for the Alzheimer's Society, if dementia patients are commonly put onto anti-psychotic drugs.