Metropolitan Police chief Sir Paul Stephenson steps down

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Paul Stephenson has resigned as the phone hacking scandal continues to widen.

He faced criticism for hiring former News of the World executive Neil Wallis, who has been questioned by police investigating hacking, as an adviser.

His resignation came shortly after the arrest of one of Rupert Murdoch's most senior executives, Rebekah Brooks. She has since been released on bail.

The BBC's Helen Fawkes reports.