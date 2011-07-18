Army to be cut by 19,000 soldiers as reservists increase

Video

The government is to spend £1.5bn over the next 10 years to enhance the capability of the nation's military reserves.

Defence Secretary Liam Fox told the House of Commons that thousands more reservists would be trained for front-line operations.

This would result in the Territorial Army forming about 30% of a 120,000-strong army by 2020, he told MPs.

Labour said the announcement would mean regular troop cuts of 19,000.

Caroline Wyatt reports.