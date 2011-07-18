Met Police Commissioner Sir Paul Stephenson resigns

Video

The News of the World phone hacking scandal has led to the resignation of the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Sir Paul Stephenson.

Britain's most senior police officer has faced criticism for hiring former News of the World executive Neil Wallis - who was questioned by police investigating hacking - as an adviser.

It comes as former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to intercept communications and on suspicion of corruption.

The BBC's Home Affairs Correspondent June Kelly reports.