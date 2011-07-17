Boris: Met Chief resignation the 'right call'

Video

London Mayor Boris Johnson said he reluctantly accepted the resignation of Sir Paul Stephenson on Sunday and called the Met Police chief's decision to resign "the right call".

Mr Johnson went on to call Sir Paul a "proud public servant and a man of honesty and integrity" but said the allegations of links between senior officers and the former deputy editor of the News of the World, Neil Wallis, was a distraction "from getting on and fighting crime".

Sir Paul dismissed those accusations but acknowledged that he could have done things differently during the investigation.