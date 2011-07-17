Met Police Commissioner Sir Paul Stephenson resigns

Video

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Paul Stephenson has announced his resignation following the phone hacking scandal.

"I have taken this decision as a consequence of the ongoing speculation and accusations relating to the Met's links with News International at a senior level and in particular in relation to Mr Neil Wallis who as you know was arrested in connection with Operation Weeting last week," he said.

Britain's most senior police officer said he had no knowledge of the extent of the practice and his integrity was "completely intact".