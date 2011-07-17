Brooks arrest 'an intriguing development'

Video

Ex-News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks has been arrested by police investigating phone hacking and bribery at the News of the World.

The 43-year-old was arrested by appointment at a London police station and remains in custody.

She was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to intercept communications and on suspicion of corruption.

She quit News International on Friday as pressure mounted over her role in the deepening scandal.

The BBC's Mark Sanders said it was "an intriguing development" in the ongoing phone hacking saga.