News International: 'Putting right what's gone wrong'
News International has published advertisements in its own as well as other newspapers apologising for the phone hacking scandal.
In the full page features the news giant promised to co-operate fully with British police, compensate those affected and prevent abuses from occurring in future.
Meanwhile, Labour leader Ed Miliband and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg have called for new media ownership rules to prevent individuals becoming too powerful.
The BBC's Chris Mason reports.
17 Jul 2011
