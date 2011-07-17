Video
Warning over early Afghan pull-out by British forces
Pulling British troops out prematurely from Afghanistan could "dangerously weaken" remaining forces, MPs have warned.
The Commons Defence Committee said David Cameron's plan to withdraw by the end of 2014 could undermine the international coalition's strategy
The members' report also said that British armed forces in Afghanistan lacked adequate equipment and intelligence between 2006 and 2008.
The BBC's Caroline Wyatt reports.
