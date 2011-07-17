Racing at 100mph with Rob Huff at Donington circuit

Video

The World Touring Car Championship comes to Donington Park in Leicestershire on Sunday.

The British leg of the tour is the home race for Rob Huff, current leader of the championship.

With just six races to go, he is 29 points clear of his nearest rival and has high hopes of providing British motor sport fans with a championship this year.

Here, Rob Huff shows the BBC how to drive a fast lap around Donnington's circuit.