Police: Portadown rioters 'intent on violence'

Police said a planned peaceful protest in Portadown had been hijacked by a minority after a crowd of about 100 loyalists were involved in disturbances.

Petrol bombs, bricks, fireworks and other missiles were fired at officers in the Corcrain Road and Charles Street areas but no injuries were reported.

Three people were arrested and 19 baton rounds were fired by police.

Police Superintendent Jason Murphy said the rioters had "done significant damage to the whole community".