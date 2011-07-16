Stepping Hill Hospital inquiry: Brother pays tribute to patient

Video

A 44-year-old grandmother has been named as one of the three patients whose deaths at a Stockport hospital are being investigated by police.

Tracey Arden and two men, aged 71 and 84, died following the contamination of saline solution at Stepping Hill hospital.

Police were alerted when insulin was discovered in a batch of 36 saline ampoules that had been tampered with.

Tracey Arden's brother Gary explained how the news of his sister's death had affected his family.