Rupert Murdoch 'shook-up and upset' in Dowler meeting

National newspapers are running a full-page advert with a signed apology from Rupert Murdoch over "serious wrongdoing" by the News of the World.

On Friday he met the family of Milly Dowler to say sorry in person after it emerged the murdered schoolgirl's mobile phone was hacked by the News of the World newspaper in 2002.

The family's solicitor, Mark Lewis, said Mr Murdoch looked "very shook-up and upset" during the meeting. He also called on his son, James Murdoch, to "take some responsibility" in the affair.