Mitchell on UK efforts 'to stop drought becoming a catastrophe'

The UK is to give £52m in emergency aid to help millions of drought victims in the Horn of Africa.

The World Food Programme estimates 10 million people are affected by the worst drought in over half a century.

The UK's International Development Secretary, Andrew Mitchell, is visiting the Dadaab refugee camp in Kenya to witness the crisis.

He told the BBC's Clive Myrie that "Britain is putting its shoulder to the wheel... to stop this becoming a catastrophe".