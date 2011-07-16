Army may face further cuts to fund TA posts

Video

The BBC has learned that the government is considering making more cuts in the size of the Army, to enable a "substantial increase" in reserve forces such as the TA.

An independent review of reserve forces is expected to recommend a recruitment drive for more part-time soldiers.

Better pay and training will be offered but there will be more emphasis on reservists in civilian jobs to go on military operations when needed.

The government already plans to reduce soldiers by 7,000 to 95,000 by 2015.

Helen Fawkes reports.