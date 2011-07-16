News International offers apology for 'serious wrongdoing'

Video

News International has placed adverts in a series of British newspapers to apologise for the phone-hacking scandal.

The advert which is signed by Rupert Murdoch, says that the company is "sorry for the serious wrongdoing that occurred".

Mr Murdoch has also apologised in person to the family of Milly Dowler, the teenage murder victim whose voicemail was intercepted by News of the World journalists.

Rebekah Brooks, a former editor of the paper, and senior News Corporation executive Les Hinton both resigned on Friday over the phone-hacking scandal.

Sophie Hutchinson reports.