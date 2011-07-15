Euromillions jackpot winners 'tickled pink'

Video

A couple who scooped the largest Euromillions jackpot of £161m have described how they were "tickled pink" by their win.

Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in Ayrshire, said they could not sleep after realising they had scooped Tuesday's jackpot.

Chris said she celebrated with a glass of white wine "which is something I normally only do at Christmas".

The prize was Europe's biggest ever and was capped after a series of rollovers.