Rupert Murdoch said he had apologised to the Dowler family

Rupert Murdoch emerged from a private meeting with the Dowler family at a London hotel and, amid shouts from protesters, he was heard to say he had apologised.

The Dowler's daughter Milly, who was murdered in 2002, allegedly had her phone hacked by the News of the World.

The meeting came just hours after News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks resigned following intense pressure over the phone hacking scandal.